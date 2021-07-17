Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Technology

Microsoft is bringing back ‘Clippy’

Tool was design to help content generation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft/Twitter

Microsoft Corporation is set to bring back the Clippy tool as an emoji.

The tool, which was designed to help users in content writing, used to be available in Microsoft Office versions from 1997 till the mid-2000s.

The tech giant said in a tweet that it will bring it as an emoji if the post gets more than 20,000 likes. It has more than 168,759 likes so far.

It will replace the current paperclip emoji in its latest products such as Windows 365.

