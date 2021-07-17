Microsoft is bringing back ‘Clippy’

Microsoft Corporation is set to bring back the Clippy tool as an emoji.

The tool, which was designed to help users in content writing, used to be available in Microsoft Office versions from 1997 till the mid-2000s.

If this gets 20k likes, we’ll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. pic.twitter.com/6T8ziboguC — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 14, 2021

The tech giant said in a tweet that it will bring it as an emoji if the post gets more than 20,000 likes. It has more than 168,759 likes so far.

It will replace the current paperclip emoji in its latest products such as Windows 365.

