Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Massive internet outage takes down PlayStation Network, Amazon

It has been fixed now

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: File

Websites were knocked offline Thursday as network speciality firm Akamai said it is investigating an issue with its service.

The scope and cause of the trouble were not disclosed, but reports of internet outages from locations around the world spiked at website Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

During the outage, consumers were unable to access services like Ally Bank, Fidelity, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Airbnb, and more. Several airline sites were also affected: Delta, British Airways, and Southwest’s sites were either down, or had important functionality like flight check-ins broken.

The disruption came just weeks after Akamai was at the heart of a major online outage that hit bank and airline websites on both sides of the Pacific.

Akamai at that time said around 500 of its customers were briefly knocked offline on because of a problem with one of its online security products.

The incidents draw attention to the stability of economically vital online platforms and the key role that a handful of little-known “CDN” — content delivery network — companies play in keeping the web running.

In June, US media and government websites, including the White House, New York Times, Reddit and Amazon were temporarily hit after a glitch with cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Fastly offers a service to speed up loading times for websites. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
airbnb amazon playstation
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Microsoft is bringing back 'Clippy'
Microsoft is bringing back ‘Clippy’
WhatsApp blocks two million Indian users over messaging violations
WhatsApp blocks two million Indian users over messaging violations
WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones
French firm makes first sale of artificial hearts
French firm makes first sale of artificial hearts
Microsoft's Windows 365 comes with advanced security features
Microsoft’s Windows 365 comes with advanced security features
Massive internet outage takes down PlayStation Network, Amazon
Massive internet outage takes down PlayStation Network, Amazon
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.