This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry

Abdul Rasheed is manufacturing motorcycles and rickshaws

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A mechanic from Haripur is determined to bring innovation to the country’s auto industry with his electric vehicles.

Abdul Rasheed has manufactured electric motorcycles and rickshaws. He appeared on SAMAA TV show Naya Din Wednesday morning.

These vehicles are deemed to be the technological future, according to Rasheed. They are environment-friendly and inexpensive.

The mechanic thanked his co-workers and students for working with him day and night.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.