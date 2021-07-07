Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry

Abdul Rasheed is manufacturing motorcycles and rickshaws

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A mechanic from Haripur is determined to bring innovation to the country’s auto industry with his electric vehicles.

Abdul Rasheed has manufactured electric motorcycles and rickshaws. He appeared on SAMAA TV show Naya Din Wednesday morning.

These vehicles are deemed to be the technological future, according to Rasheed. They are environment-friendly and inexpensive.

The mechanic thanked his co-workers and students for working with him day and night.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
electronic cars Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan electric car, pakistan car, pakistan electric car prices, pakistan electric motorcycle, pakistam electric rickshaws, pakistan electric car duty, pakistan electric car tax, pakistan electric car company, pakistan electric car import,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SHC rescinds TikTok ban after four days
SHC rescinds TikTok ban after four days
Watch: Flying car completes its first test flight
Watch: Flying car completes its first test flight
TikTok bans more than six million videos from Pakistan
TikTok bans more than six million videos from Pakistan
US software firm moves to restart after huge ransomware attack
US software firm moves to restart after huge ransomware attack
China watchdog orders ride-hailing service Didi off app stores
China watchdog orders ride-hailing service Didi off app stores
This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry
This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.