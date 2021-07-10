Beep app to get government officials off WhatsApp

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Beep Pakistan a safer alternative to WhatsApp, will soon be available for government officials.

“The idea behind the creation of this application is to create a secure infrastructure and platform that the government officials can use without the risk of eavesdropping or hacking into sensitive data,” National Information Technology Board CEO Shabahat Ali Shah said in an interview with Naya Din on July 9. The application is being tested and it should be running smoothly when it launches.

This application will help government employees send documents, messages, photos, and video/voice conferencing without having to worry about security. For a long time, government officials have been using WhatsApp, which is a third-party application. “We will launch this for the federal government at first and see how to extend it beyond into the private and corporate sectors in the near future.”

The Government of Pakistan has multiple data centers for this application. They will use the one in Islamabad known as the NTC. There are multiple firewalls and layers of security added onto the application and configured to extend the privacy of the users of the application, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.