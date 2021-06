According to reports, a prototype flying car completed its first test flight on June 28 in Slovakia. Known as AirCar, the vehicle takes 2.15 minutes to transform from a car into a flying jet.

Klein Vision, the company that created the AirCar, has equipped it with a 160HP BMW engine, a fixed propeller, and a ballistic parachute.

Professor Klein, the owner of the company, said that they have already received 40,000 orders in the US only for the production of this car.