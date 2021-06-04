Twitter tests tab for its ‘tricky’ Spaces feature

Twitter announced that it is testing a tab to help its users access Spaces in a simple way.

The application made the announcement in a series of tweets.

new feature alert 🎉 we want to make it as simple as possible to join the best, most relevant audio conversations every time you open Twitter. starting today, we will be testing a new way to find Spaces––we're adding a tab! pic.twitter.com/BJ5WoJB6wE — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) June 3, 2021

It stated that a group from the host community will have access to this tab for providing feedback and creating “amazing conversations”.

Twitter admitted that they are aware that its users were facing problems getting into the Spaces feature. It stated that they came up with the idea after receiving feedback by users.

Spaces allows people to connect with each other through audio tweets. It was made available to millions of users.

It is also working to bring more updates to the feature.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.