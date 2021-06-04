Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Technology

Twitter tests tab for its ‘tricky’ Spaces feature

It is available for its host community at the moment

Posted: Jun 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

Twitter announced that it is testing a tab to help its users access Spaces in a simple way.

The application made the announcement in a series of tweets.

It stated that a group from the host community will have access to this tab for providing feedback and creating “amazing conversations”.

Twitter admitted that they are aware that its users were facing problems getting into the Spaces feature. It stated that they came up with the idea after receiving feedback by users.

Spaces allows people to connect with each other through audio tweets. It was made available to millions of users.

It is also working to bring more updates to the feature.

