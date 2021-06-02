Twitter reopens verification requests for users

Twitter has reopened verification requests for its users, the social media giant announced Wednesday.

“Requests are open,” the company in a Twitter post. “Sorry about that pause – now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge.”

The company earlier opened verification requests on May 20 after a period of three years. But the process was paused after nine days as the company was reviewing the requests that had been submitted.

Twitter accounts eligible for verification include those of governments, companies, brands, organizations, news organizations, journalists, activists and influential individuals.

Users can apply for a blue badge from Twitter’s mobile application. You will be contacted by the company soon with a decision after your request is submitted.