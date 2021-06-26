Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Twitter blocks Indian minister for criticizing new social media rules

Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was inactive for almost an hour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

File photo: AFP

India’s IT minister on Friday accused Twitter of briefly blocking his account because of criticisms he made of the US firm in a standoff over new social media rules.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that in a “gross violation” of Indian regulations, he was without warning informed that his account was locked because of an infringement of US copyright law.

The account remained out of action for almost an hour, he said.

“It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers,” Prasad tweeted after his account was restored.

“Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform,” he added.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

The US firm has been locked for several months in a row with New Delhi over new rules for social media companies operating in India.

The regulations require firms to remove and identify the “first originator” of posts deemed to undermine India’s sovereignty, state security or public order.

Social media companies and privacy activists fear the vagueness of the rules means they could be forced to identify the authors of posts critical of the government.

Prasad on Friday said Twitter had not been adhering to the new rules because “it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account which does not suit their agenda”.

Twitter insisted last week that it was making every effort to comply with the guidelines. 

WhatsApp is challenging the rules in court, fearing that it will have to break its system of encryption that prevents anyone other than the sender and receiver from reading messages.

Last week, Twitter’s top executive in India was summoned by police after a video of a Muslim man being assaulted went viral on the platform. Police accused Twitter of stoking sectarian tensions. 

In May police visited Twitter’s offices to serve a notice to the US company over its failure to remove a “manipulated media” label that it had placed on a tweet by the ruling party’s spokesman.

Twitter responded by accusing the authorities of “intimidation tactics”.

The government says it recognises and respects the right to privacy and that the new rules are only to prevent “abuse and misuse of social media”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
social media Twitter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Twitter rules, Twitter rules and policies, twitter rules india, twitter rules for suspension, twitter ban, twitter
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
McAfee founder found dead in Spanish jail cell
McAfee founder found dead in Spanish jail cell
BRESHNA allows Pakistanis to develop their own video games
BRESHNA allows Pakistanis to develop their own video games
Police summon Twitter's India head over assault video
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
Microsoft unveils Windows 11
Microsoft unveils Windows 11
Check out the new Windows 11 features
Check out the new Windows 11 features
Facebook rolls out 'live audio', podcasts in US
Facebook rolls out ‘live audio’, podcasts in US
Twitter blocks Indian minister for criticizing new social media rules
Twitter blocks Indian minister for criticizing new social media rules
Avatar hopes for rare success with gaming tie-in
Avatar hopes for rare success with gaming tie-in
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.