Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) players from across South Asia will take part in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship from June 10.

Sixteen teams will play for a cash prize of $150,000 prize pool.

The teams which will compete in the riveting competition are Skylightz Gaming, DRS GAMING, ZEUS ESPORTS, 7Sea Esports, Deadeyes Guys, Trained to Kill, A1 Esports 1952, HIGH VOLTAGE, STALWARxFLEX, PN Crew, LIT Esports, Nightmare, INV Esports, SDGaming, Astra Academy and APES INC.

The tournament will be streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

PMPL is a professional local and regional competition that takes part under the PUBG MOBILE Esports program. It comes up with a total prize pool of $14,000,000 USD for 2021, which is the highest in mobile esports history.

It covers four regional tournaments namely PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, and PMPL EMEA Championship.

