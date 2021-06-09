Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action

Sixteen teams will compete for $150,000 prize pool

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) players from across South Asia will take part in the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship from June 10.

Sixteen teams will play for a cash prize of $150,000 prize pool.

The teams which will compete in the riveting competition are Skylightz Gaming, DRS GAMING, ZEUS ESPORTS, 7Sea Esports, Deadeyes Guys, Trained to Kill, A1 Esports 1952, HIGH VOLTAGE, STALWARxFLEX, PN Crew, LIT Esports, Nightmare, INV Esports, SDGaming, Astra Academy and APES INC.

The tournament will be streamed on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

PMPL is a professional local and regional competition that takes part under the PUBG MOBILE Esports program. It comes up with a total prize pool of $14,000,000 USD for 2021, which is the highest in mobile esports history.

It covers four regional tournaments namely PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, and PMPL EMEA Championship.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PUBG
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PUBG game, PUBG download, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, PUBG tournament, PUBG tournament cash prize, PUBG tournament prize,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter reopens verification requests for users
Twitter reopens verification requests for users
US state sues to have Google declared a public utility
US state sues to have Google declared a public utility
PSL collaborates with TikTok for remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
PSL collaborates with TikTok for remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
Twitter tests tab for its 'tricky' Spaces feature
Twitter tests tab for its ‘tricky’ Spaces feature
Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action
Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.