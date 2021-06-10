TECNO to keep up with its exceptional camera legacy with its new Camon 17 series

Cameras have become an important aspect of daily life, whether for creating beautiful memories offline or posting on social media. With this boast in camera use, a trend for better photography cameras has also increased. As you cannot carry a professional camera or DSLR everywhere, a high-end camera phone is always preferred. But buying a good feature camera phone in your budget can be a hassle. For this, TECNO has come up with its Camon 17 series with the 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera phone, Camon 17 Pro.

TECNO keeps up with its legacy of providing an exceptional camera experience to its Camon users. As Camon is the brand’s flagship camera series, very high expectations are associated with the new 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera. Not only is Camon 17 Pro expected to be more advanced than its predecessors but it comes as the highest megapixel selfie camera in this range. The other phone from the series is Camon 17 that is said to be a great phone too.

The journey of Pakistani users with Camon is an old one. Camon series became very successful among consumers with the Camon 12 that created its specific niche in the market. This new series was affordable and came with outstanding camera features. Not only did it have a good camera but it was supported by TECNO’S exclusive TAIVOS technology that helps in maintaining premium picture quality. After that, Camon 15 series and Camon 16 series hyped up the photography game for TECNO many folds, making it stand out as one of the pioneers of mobile photography in Pakistan.

The announcement of the Camon 17 Pro with the 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera has created a buzz on social media, where excited fans cannot wait for its launch. Camon 17 Pro also comes with a fast refresh rate of 90Hz, also the Helio G95 gaming processor, and a massive 8+128GM storage capacity. With all these amazing features, there is a lot to look forward to with the launch of the Camon 17 Pro.

Moreover, the Camon 17 phone is available for preorders from Daraz.pk to avail some amazing discount offers. The phone is available for preorders till the 10th of June. High expectations are attached to the new phones. Let’s see how the launch event unfolds.