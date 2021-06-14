Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
TECNO launches most anticipated Camon 17 series in Tech Talkshow

It costs only Rs24,999

Posted: Jun 14, 2021
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

TECNO launched its new Clearest Selfie Camera phones, Camon 17 series in Pakistan.

The phones were revealed on the Tech Talk Show with some renowned personalities live on TECNO’s official Facebook, YouTube, and T-Spot page. The Camon 17 Series will be available in both offline and online markets soon.

Camon 17 series was the most talked-about series from TECNO in Pakistan. The announcement of Chris Evans as the global ambassador added to the hype.

The social media hype reached its peak with hundreds of people joining the live Tech Talk Show on Friday. It was joined by the youth popular actors Hajra Yamin and Fahad Sheikh; the famous vlogger Rahim Pardesi, Tech Expert Bilal Munir, and the celebrity photographer Umair Bin Nisar. A few lucky viewers from the live will be selected to win a brand new Camon 17 phone along with other gifts. 

The Camon 17 series comes with two phones, Camon 17 and Camon 17 pro. The Camon 17 Pro is equipped with a 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera, 64MP Ultra-Quad Camera, Helio G95 Processor, a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh Battery, 25W fast charging, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. It also supports multiple camera features for both front and back cameras. Whereas, Camon 17 comes with a 48MP AI Triple Camera, Helio G85 processor, 6+128GB storage, 5000mAh battery, and a high-resolution 6.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate for better display features. 

TECNO brings yet another record-breaking device with Camon 17 series. Both phones come with the latest software and hardware upgrades. Camon 17 is available at only Rs24,999 whereas, Camon 17 Pro will be available for Rs31,999. So head over to your nearest stores or order your new Camon phone online. 

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on this occasion. 

“We are overjoyed to launch the Clearest Selfie Camera phones in Pakistan. The Camon 17 series was the most talked about phone in the country and we are more than happy to finally land them in the market for our Pakistani consumers. Both, Camon 17 and 17 Pro come with exceptional smartphone features, especially for camera lovers. After the success of the Camon 17 series in the global market, we are hopeful for great sale records in the local market as well.”

