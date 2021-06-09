PSL collaborates with TikTok for remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

TikTok will be promoting the remaining Pakistan Super League matches that will be held in Abu Dhabi. TikTok has billions of users globally and through this platform, PSL will be able to engage with its fans all around the world especially in Pakistan.

The PCB and PSL have been looking for ways to engage with their fans worldwide, said a press release. TikTok is one of the most emerging social media apps, not only in Pakistan but globally, said Babar Hamid the PCB commercial director.

The PSL 6 anthem Groove Mera received 1.7 billion views on TikTok.