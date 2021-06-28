Tiktok blocked in Pakistan for the third time

Tiktok, a video-sharing app, has been banned once again in Pakistan on the orders of the Sindh High Court. This is the third time a ban has been imposed on the app over “objectionable content”.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has been ordered to suspend the application immediately.

Notices have been issued to the attorney general and others for July 8.

Barrister Asad Ashfaq had filed the petition. He claimed that immoral and anti-Islamic content is being shared on it.

He said that he had filed a complaint with the PTA but no action was taken.

Pakistan’s history with TikTok

The video-sharing app was first blocked in Pakistan on October 9, 2020 over its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

This is a developing story.