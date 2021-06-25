Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Microsoft unveils Windows 11

Check out the new features

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Screenshot: Windows 11

Listen to the story
Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new version of the Windows software powering most of the world's computers, opening the door to apps tailored for Google-backed Android operating system. The US technology titan said Windows 11 will be available this holiday season as a free update to its predecessor. “Today marks a major milestone in the history of Windows,” Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in a streamed presentation. “It's the beginning of a new generation of computing; we are reimagining everything.” Windows 11 features touted by Microsoft included bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time by letting personal computer users get them through the Amazon App Store. The selection would be limited by Android apps offered by Amazon, meaning some popular apps wouldn't be available. Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay demonstrated the change with a TikTok app, saying it is a favorite of his. "Imagine recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your personal computer," Panay said. Microsoft overhauled its shop on Windows for apps and other digital content to make it more inviting, and said developers will be able to use their own commerce platforms to avoid paying any commissions to the tech giant. The move comes with Apple under fire for the bite it takes of transactions at the App Store that serves as the only gateway for content on its iPhones and other devices. Along with simplifying the Windows design in a bid to make the user interface cleaner and quicker, Microsoft integrated it further into its Xbox cloud gaming service. Windows 11 boasts features designed to ramp up video game play with rich graphics and more, according to a presentation. The operating system also continued a trend of Microsoft opening its computers to devices powered by rivals while bringing in revenue from services or software hosted in the cloud. An early version of Windows 11 was to be shared with people taking part in an "insiders program" to glean feedback in the months leading up to its public release.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new version of the Windows software powering most of the world’s computers, opening the door to apps tailored for Google-backed Android operating system.

The US technology titan said Windows 11 will be available this holiday season as a free update to its predecessor.

“Today marks a major milestone in the history of Windows,” Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in a streamed presentation.

“It’s the beginning of a new generation of computing; we are reimagining everything.”

Windows 11 features touted by Microsoft included bringing Android apps to Windows for the first time by letting personal computer users get them through the Amazon App Store.

The selection would be limited by Android apps offered by Amazon, meaning some popular apps wouldn’t be available.

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay demonstrated the change with a TikTok app, saying it is a favorite of his.

“Imagine recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your personal computer,” Panay said.

Microsoft overhauled its shop on Windows for apps and other digital content to make it more inviting, and said developers will be able to use their own commerce platforms to avoid paying any commissions to the tech giant.

The move comes with Apple under fire for the bite it takes of transactions at the App Store that serves as the only gateway for content on its iPhones and other devices.

Along with simplifying the Windows design in a bid to make the user interface cleaner and quicker, Microsoft integrated it further into its Xbox cloud gaming service.

Windows 11 boasts features designed to ramp up video game play with rich graphics and more, according to a presentation.

The operating system also continued a trend of Microsoft opening its computers to devices powered by rivals while bringing in revenue from services or software hosted in the cloud.

An early version of Windows 11 was to be shared with people taking part in an “insiders program” to glean feedback in the months leading up to its public release.

 
microsoft Windows 11
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Windows 11, windows 11 release date, Microsoft windows 11, windows 11 download, windows 11 Microsoft,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
Google gives workers tool for remote work planning
McAfee founder found dead in Spanish jail cell
McAfee founder found dead in Spanish jail cell
Police summon Twitter's India head over assault video
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
BRESHNA allows Pakistanis to develop their own video games
BRESHNA allows Pakistanis to develop their own video games
Facebook rolls out 'live audio', podcasts in US
Facebook rolls out ‘live audio’, podcasts in US
End of road for controversial Snapchat 'speed filter'
End of road for controversial Snapchat ‘speed filter’
Microsoft unveils Windows 11
Microsoft unveils Windows 11
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.