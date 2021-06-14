Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Influential Lahore seminary declares TikTok, SnackVideo apps ‘haram’

Vulgarity, indecency end faith, says religious decree

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: TikTok

Listen to the story
Jamia Ashrafia, an influential seminary in Lahore, has declared using two social media applications TikTok and SnackVideo ‘haram’ through a religious decree, said a senior religious cleric Monday. The decree issued by the seminary states that making vulgar and indecent videos on SnackVideo and TikTok is ‘haram’ and such videos and “vulgar advertisements” are the things that end faith. Mufti Zakria, a cleric at Jamia Ashrafia, told SAMAA Digital that “our youth” is destroying itself through such “vulgar” mobile phone applications. He said that people need to educate their children to protect them from such things. Our youngsters are not cautious while using such applications and they sometimes aren't able differentiate between what is good and what is bad, Zakria said. He added that this is the reason why the religious decree declared the use of video-making applications ‘haram’. Pakistan has blocked TikTok twice in the past over its “obscene and immoral” content. The video-sharing app was unblocked in Pakistan in April 2021, three weeks after it was banned in the country on the orders of the Peshawar High Court.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Jamia Ashrafia, an influential seminary in Lahore, has declared using two social media applications TikTok and SnackVideo ‘haram’ through a religious decree, said a senior religious cleric Monday.

The decree issued by the seminary states that making vulgar and indecent videos on SnackVideo and TikTok is ‘haram’ and such videos and “vulgar advertisements” are the things that end faith.

Mufti Zakria, a cleric at Jamia Ashrafia, told SAMAA Digital that “our youth” is destroying itself through such “vulgar” mobile phone applications. He said that people need to educate their children to protect them from such things.

Our youngsters are not cautious while using such applications and they sometimes aren’t able differentiate between what is good and what is bad, Zakria said. He added that this is the reason why the religious decree declared the use of video-making applications ‘haram’.

Pakistan has blocked TikTok twice in the past over its “obscene and immoral” content. The video-sharing app was unblocked in Pakistan in April 2021, three weeks after it was banned in the country on the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

 
Snake Video TikTok
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
tiktok Pakistan, snake video app
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PSL collaborates with TikTok for remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
PSL collaborates with TikTok for remaining matches in Abu Dhabi
Facebook makes remote work permanent as offices reopen
Facebook makes remote work permanent as offices reopen
US state sues to have Google declared a public utility
US state sues to have Google declared a public utility
Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs
Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs
Facebook working on smartwatch
Facebook working on smartwatch
TECNO to keep up with its exceptional camera legacy with...
TECNO to keep up with its exceptional camera legacy with its new Camon 17 series
Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action
Three-day South Asia PUBG competition promises riveting action
TECNO launches most anticipated Camon 17 series in Tech Talkshow
TECNO launches most anticipated Camon 17 series in Tech Talkshow
Influential Lahore seminary declares TikTok, SnackVideo apps 'haram'
Influential Lahore seminary declares TikTok, SnackVideo apps ‘haram’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.