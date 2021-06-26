Google modifying systems to inform users about unreliable search results

Google is working on its systems that aim to let its users know about unreliable results and information about their searches.

In a blog, the search engine said that it does not have correct and reliable information at times.

This happens when there is breaking news or an emerging topic. It added that the testing will help detect topics that are evolving.

The search engine will suggest checking search later as it will provide results from different websites.

Google received multiple complaints for it not providing answers and information to queries.

It mentioned that through ‘This Result’ panel users can access quick information from Google Search and decide whether it is useful to them or not.

Its objective is to give context to results and information can be confidently evaluated.

It is being tested in English in the United States at the moment and will be expanded later.

