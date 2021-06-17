Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Facebook AI software can dig up origins of deepfake images

Feature will help in investigating incidents of coordinated disinformation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Facebook scientists on Wednesday said they developed artificial intelligence software to not only identify “deepfake” images but to figure out where they came from.

Deepfakes are photos, videos or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to appear authentic, which experts have warned can mislead or be completely false.

Facebook research scientists Tal Hassner and Xi Yin said their team worked with Michigan State University to create software that reverse engineers deepfake images to figure out how they were made and where they originated.

“Our method will facilitate deepfake detection and tracing in real-world settings, where the deepfake image itself is often the only information detectors have to work with,” the scientists said in a blog post.

“This work will give researchers and practitioners tools to better investigate incidents of coordinated disinformation using deepfakes, as well as open up new directions for future research,” they added.

Related: Facebook working on smartwatch

Facebook’s new software runs deepfakes through a network to search for imperfections left during the manufacturing process, which the scientists say alter an image’s digital “fingerprint.”

“In digital photography, fingerprints are used to identify the digital camera used to produce an image,” the scientists said. 

“Similar to device fingerprints, image fingerprints are unique patterns left on images… that can equally be used to identify the generative model that the image came from.”

“Our research pushes the boundaries of understanding in deepfake detection,” they said.

Microsoft late last year unveiled software that can help spot deepfake photos or videos, adding to an arsenal of programs designed to fight the hard-to-detect images ahead of the US presidential election.

The company’s Video Authenticator software analyzes an image or each frame of a video, looking for evidence of manipulation that could be invisible to the naked eye.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Facebook software, Facebook, fake image, fake news, facebook fake news,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Influential Lahore seminary declares TikTok, SnackVideo apps 'haram'
Influential Lahore seminary declares TikTok, SnackVideo apps ‘haram’
Facebook makes remote work permanent as offices reopen
Facebook makes remote work permanent as offices reopen
Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs
Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs
TECNO to keep up with its exceptional camera legacy with...
TECNO to keep up with its exceptional camera legacy with its new Camon 17 series
Facebook working on smartwatch
Facebook working on smartwatch
TECNO launches most anticipated Camon 17 series in Tech Talkshow
TECNO launches most anticipated Camon 17 series in Tech Talkshow
Facebook AI software can dig up origins of deepfake images
Facebook AI software can dig up origins of deepfake images
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.