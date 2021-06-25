Friday, June 25, 2021  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Technology

Check out the new Windows 11 features

Latest operating system to release later this year

Posted: Jun 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2021

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft

Technology giant Microsoft announced its latest operating system Windows 11 which is scheduled to be released at the end of this year. The company has included new features to fulfil the users needs whether it be gaming, news updates and staying connected with others.

Here are some of the eye-catching tools to look out for in the new version.

Easier connection

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft
Photo Courtesy: Microsoft

It will make it helpful to stay connected with others thanks to its rejuvenated Start menu. This way, it makes easier for them to chat with friends, loved ones and colleagues with variety of new and different tools on the main screen.

Related: Microsoft unveils Windows 11

Tools for staying updated

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft

Windows 11 will come with updated widgets which look to facilitate users for staying in touch with news. The applications can be easily accessible through the Microsoft Store.

Related: PM asks Gates to open Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan

Taking gaming to new level

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft

There is a lot to cheer for the gaming fans. The new operating system will take it to a whole next level because of its graphic capability and virtual reality features. More than 100 high-quality games can be accessed through the Xbox GamePass as well.

Upgrade to the new version

Photo Courtesy: Microsoft

The users of Windows 10 can get their operating system updated to the latest version at ease upon its release. It will be helpful in saving files from the old version through its OneDrive as well.

microsoft Windows 11
 
RELATED STORIES

