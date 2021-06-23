BRESHNA allows Pakistanis to develop their own video games

It will be launched on July 15

Pakistani entrepreneur Mariam Nusrat is set to launch BRESHNA, a platform through which anyone can develop video games without any experience in design and coding.

Parents and teachers would now be able to make games that help their children learn.

Mariam made it to “Forbes Next 1000” this year which recognizes successful young entrepreneurs from all around the globe.

She has been leading a team of game developers since the age of six and aspires to bring social and behavioural change through video games.

BRESHNA will be launched on July 15. Watch the video to learn of details on the competition.