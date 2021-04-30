United Mobile introduces One Plus to Pakistan, now what can we expect

OnePlus has been officially launched In Pakistan by United Mobile on April 19th ’21 as the Official Distributor and now Oneplus flagship smartphones of 8 series are ready to meet the demand and expectation of the Pakistani Consumers.

Sneakpeak on United Mobile:

United Mobile has been the pioneer of Telecom Distribution in Pakistan. It has always been their aim to keep Pakistan at the forefront of technology revolutions which are happening globally and are proudly part of this process for more than 20 years now. Their current co-operation with OnePlus, one of the most renowned names in smartphone worldwide, is another link towards their achievement.

OnePlus a brand to watch out for:

OnePlus is an emerging brand as compared to some of its peer in the tech world, but has already gripped huge market share globally in a short span of 7 years. The objective for OnePlus brand since its first model has always been to provide their customers with a high performance and premium experience, without affliction. The “Never Settle” slogan of OnePlus has its distinctive motive for its users to wakeup everyday with blinding ambition to go forward, with innovative thoughts and passion to achieve more and be more.

United Mobile and OnePlus Partnership

United Mobile perceives the demands of the consumers in Pakistan with the aim to offer its customers the highest quality products, so United Mobile has joined hands with OnePlus being the official partner, and authorized distributor of OnePlus in Pakistan. OnePlus aims to attract tech enthusiast with the best tech products, which offer better value to consumers, compared to what is being offered.

United Mobile to be the pride of Pakistan:

Having the aim to economically boost and equip countrymen with latest tech, United Mobile was one of the first companies to launch local assembly with the launch of our own brand Voice Mobile, which is a huge success story in itself. It is proud to have United Mobile as the top Pakistani tech distribution and manufacturing companies, as they intend to bring laurels back to Pakistan from other countries as well. The distribution and manufacturing giant aims to raise “Made in Pakistan” slogan to all global and local market.

Expectation from United Mobile and OnePlus partnership:

We are expecting the mentioned below services and offers from United Mobile for OnePlus promotion.

Red Cable Club:

The Red Cable Club is special, membership based club by ONEPLUS & UNITED MOBILE PAKISTAN, which provides exclusive benefits to its members, including:

ü UP TO 50% OFF on Out-of-Warranty Parts and Service

ü UPTO 50% OFF on OnePlus Original Accessories

ü Red Cable Club Members will get NEW PRODUCTS BEFORE THE LAUNCH DATE at an exclusive price (lower than the launch price)

ü Member will enjoy PRIORITY SERVICE at our Customer Care Centers

ü Members will be able to enjoy WARP SUPPORT SERVICE, a special Aftersales Service Package where the issue is resolved within 4 Hours (subject to availability of parts, on walk-in basis at one of our 7 Customer Care Centers across Pakistan)

Availability:

OnePlus Official products will be available at retail stores across Pakistan, and online at daraz.pk, ecart.com.pk, and surmawala.pk, with countrywide free shipping.

Ramadan Launch Offer:

Please note that users can report to complaints@unitedmobile.com.pk if higher prices are identified.