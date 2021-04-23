Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
OnePlus mobile launched in Pakistan. Is it worth the hype?

Get to know about the available models and their prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

United Mobile, one of Pakistan’s major mobile phone distributors, is launching OnePlus mobile phones. They are expected to be unveiled mid-Ramazan. OnePlus mobile phones are known for their high-end specs. Currently, Pakistanis have to buy these phones from abroad, but after the official launch, they will be available both online and at select retail shops. What models of OneMobile are being launched? What will be their prices? And why buy them in the first place in a market where there are plenty of choices? Watch United Mobile’s Head of Business Development answer your questions.

Disclaimer
This video has been sponsored by United Mobile, the official distributors of OnePlus mobile phones in Pakistan. The purpose of this report is to inform our readers and viewers about different aspects of OnePlus mobile phones, one of the products available in the market. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. SAMAA Digital doesn’t necessarily agree with the guest speaker’s point of view.

