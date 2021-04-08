Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

LG quits the smartphone business

Existing phones to remain on sale

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
LG quits the smartphone business

Photo: AFP

LG Electronics will no longer develop smartphones due to the competitive production market and lackluster financial situations, the company announced.

“LG’s strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, and artificial intelligence,” it mentioned in a statement.

LG phones accounting for just 7.4% of the company’s total revenue whereas its global mobile market share is approximately 2%.

In 2013, the company was the third-largest smartphone maker in different regions as the company was able to come up with some of the innovative features of the time like the ultra-wide angle.

But there were complaints of hardware and software issues in the LG phones.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lg LG losses LG smartphones smartphones south korea
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
smartphones, LG smartphones, smartphone prices, LG smartphone costs, LG, South Korea, LG losses,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Are social media giants ready to open offices in Pakistan?
Are social media giants ready to open offices in Pakistan?
Data from 500m Facebook accounts posted online: reports
Data from 500m Facebook accounts posted online: reports
LG quits the smartphone business
LG quits the smartphone business
Islamabad: NIE's electronic voting machines to tackle rigging
Islamabad: NIE’s electronic voting machines to tackle rigging
YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views
YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human to travel into space
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, first human to travel into space
The ulti-mutt pet? Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
The ulti-mutt pet? Chinese tech company develops robo dogs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.