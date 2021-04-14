Finnish mobile brand HMD Global introduces six new Nokia phones across three distinct lines, builds on audio accessory line-up and continues its move into the mobile services sector

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones and accessories, is today announcing its biggest launch to date featuring six new smartphones – Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 – that have been streamlined into three distinct lines.

Top of the range Nokia X-series, intermediate G-series and entry-level C-series all deliver the quality experience that consumers have come to expect from the European mobile company. Products that are built to last inside and out thanks to industry-leading[i] security, superior durability, and the promise to provide the latest software, so you can keep your phone for longer.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global: “Today is more momentous than a regular product launch. The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey. As a Finnish company, our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range. We want people love their phones. The launch of HMD Mobile – a milestone in our journey to a holistic provider of all things mobile – amplifies this, and it is only the beginning. We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.

”Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global:“For our team, innovative thinking is about unlocking high-value experiences to those who may have not had access to them before. Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity, to payments and creativity. We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe. We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability. And we want people to continue to love their phone. The X-series allows us to offer the benefits of our high-end partnerships with Qualcomm and ZEISS Optics. Finding that perfect balance between specs and affordability is what the G-series is all about. The C-series, meanwhile, thrives on delivering ultra-high value tech to the smartphone market. I’m proud of the niche we’ve carved within this extremely competitive market.”

X-series launches with Nokia X20 and Nokia X10

Sitting proudly at the top of the new portfolio are the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Pushing the boundaries of the mid-range, these smartphones provide experiences and quality far above their price tag. Both powered by the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G Mobile Platform which delivers series-defying performance and truly global 5G.[i] The signature Nordic design that inspires all Nokia smartphones, is matched with three years of security and software updates for extra piece of mind. Presented on the clean AndroidTM One interface, these handsets come with Android 11 straight out of the box. Renowned ZEISS Optics and innovative AI solutions are at the heart of the impressively versatile imaging options. With a wide 6.67” Full HD+ punch-hole display, all of your content will be delivered on a crisp, eye-catching screen. Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 also come with a 100% compostable case in the sales box – designed to be tough on the ground but soft on the earth, it reduces waste, so you can keep your phone out of landfill and in your hands for longer.

The Nokia X20 comes with an impressive 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. The all-new Dual Sight feature will activate two cameras simultaneously so you can capture multiple sides or multiple angles of the story. Then, enhance it further with a host of watermarking options.

Bringing exceptional value to the range, the Nokia X10 will please those with sub-€300 budgets. The 48MP quad-camera with Cinematic capture, is complemented with a full suite of pro editing tools, so you can personalise, style and share stand-out content that inspires others.

G-series launches with Nokia G20 and Nokia G10

The G-series represents the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through straightforward problem-solving technology. Featuring on both phones in the G range is the three-day battery life[ii] – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia G20 is supported by the signature Android promise available on Nokia smartphones. That’s three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates. The first members join the G-series with signature longevity, improved security thanks to face and side fingerprint unlock and an impressive 6.5” teardrop display with a handy brightness boost.

The Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio that fits in the palm of your hand. With a stunning 48MP camera, ample storage and immersive OZO surround audio, you can capture then relive your memorable moments in all their glory.

Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes, so your memories are perfectly preserved even from tricky low-light settings.

C-series adds Nokia C20 and Nokia C10

Bringing amazing value, the C-series makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone. The latest additions to the popular range bring forward much-loved features like the wide 6.5” HD+ display, at amazing price points. With Android 11TM (Go edition), adding up to 20% faster speeds, and improved security features, as well as Nokia smartphone durability with quarterly security updates for two years.

The Nokia C20 is an ultra-high value smartphone that comes with standout features that include the front and rear LED flash to capture those special moments even in low-light.

Nokia C10 is the most affordable device of the new portfolio starting at just USD89. With superior build quality in a sleek Nordic design, it arrives to the portfolio as a result of rigorous testing. The ergonomic casing with a micro-texture finish will ensure it’s truly built to last.

HMD Mobile builds on the success of HMD Connect

Introducing the brand-new mobile network from HMD Global, HMD Mobile, offering simplicity and value to mobile customers. Entering its very first market as an independent mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), HMD Mobile follows the success of the brand’s global roaming solution, HMD Connect which launched in March 2020. The new service launches in the UK this month, with gradual global roll-out planned.

Janne Lehtosalo, VP of Services, HMD Global: “HMD Mobile is built on the foundation of trust, simplicity and flexibility where you only pay for the features you will use every day with no fixed-term subscriptions or premiums. This momentous launch presents our ambition to become the ultimate one-stop-shop for all your mobile needs.”

Nokia audio accessories range expanded with Nokia Lite Earbuds

Featuring easy-to-learn touch controls for music, voice assistant and calls, Nokia Lite Earbuds go on sale globally today. Echoing the premium design and impressive battery life on Nokia phones, the pocket-size case will carry around six additional charges to your trusty buds.[iii] The equivalent to 36 hours of blissful playback, almost double the industry standard.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia X20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options and comes in 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 349 EUR

The Nokia X10 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Forest and Snow colour options and comes in 6/64GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 299 EUR

The Nokia G20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Night and Glacier colour options and comes in 4/64GB and 4/128GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 159 EUR

The Nokia G10 will be available in select markets globally starting late April in Night and Dusk colour options and comes in 3/32GB and 4/64GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 139 EUR

The Nokia C20 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Sand and Dark Blue colour options and comes in 1/16GB, 2/32GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 85 EUR

The Nokia C10 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Light Purple and Grey colour options and comes in 1/16GB, 1/32GB and 2/16GB configurations. Check local availability. MSRP 75 EUR

The Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205) will be available in select markets globally starting today in Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options. Check local availability. MSRP 39 EUR



[i] 5G coverage is limited and might not be supported by your network service provider. Actual speed depends on network and other factors.

[ii] Based on a real life usage test by HMD Global. See more info at [add product webpage]

[iii] Earbud play time is up to 6 hours on one charge. Fully charged case gives up to five additional charges, which makes the total play time up to 36 hours.