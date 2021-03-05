WhatsApp introduces voice, video calling from desktop

Private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls are now available on WhatsApp’s desktop app, it announced Thursday.

“Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas, or free up your hands to move around a room while talking,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

To make desktop calling more useful, it has been made sure that the feature works seamlessly for both portrait and landscape orientation, and appears in a resizable standalone window on the computer screen.

It is set to be always on top so users never lose video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows, according to the company. Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, whether you call from your phone or your computer.

The desktop feature is starting with one-to-one calls, WhatsApp said. It will be expanded to include group voice and video calls in the future.

You can read more, including how to download the desktop app on Windows PC and Mac here.