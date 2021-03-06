Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Upcoming Twitter option allows time to withdraw tweets before posting

Upcoming option to prevent posts from appearing on timeline

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Social media giant Twitter announced that they are developing a button feature which allows users to take back freshly fired-off tweets before it is posted. While the button feature would not be an edit option long clamored for by Twitter users, it would provide a brief window of opportunity of several seconds to "undo" a tweet after sending. "We can confirm we are testing this feature," a Twitter spokeswoman said in reply to an AFP inquiry. The feature would be in addition to the delete function but would prevent a tweet from appearing on a user's timeline. Google's free Gmail service provides a similar chance to reconsider emails being sent. Twitter put out word this week that it would be testing products throughout the year, and "hopefully" some would be rolled out. Plans shared by Twitter recently include a possible subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts, part of an economic model to diversify its revenue. The social media platform is working on a new Super Follows service as it searches for new revenue streams beyond targeted advertising, it said at an annual meeting of investors. Twitter aims to reach a milestone of 315 million "monetizable" users in 2023, a steep increase from the 192 million it had at the end of last year, according to a filing with US financial markets regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter also plans to double "development velocity," meaning the number of new features it releases per employee to get people to engage more with the service.
science social media Twitter

Twitter option, Twitter, Twitter feature, social media, Twitter posts, Pakistan
 

