Six PlayStation VR games that have everyone talking

Sony released the trailers of six upcoming PlayStation VR games during its “PSVR Spotlight” campaign on Wednesday.

The games are scheduled to be released this year.

The biggest announcement was of Doom 3: VR edition. The action-packed shooter was highly praised for its eye-catching yet scary visuals back in 2004 as it was full of scares and action-packed scenarios.

When it comes to alien games — Duke Nukem, Half Life and Halo, to name a few — they come with cliches of using heavy weapons along with gore and violence and may get boring for the players. The gaming developers have to come up with something which keeps the players on their toes.

We also got a look at “After The Fall” which shows military officers fighting zombies in the snowy setting of Los Angeles back in 2004. It highly resembles the second Resident Evil movie in which Racoon City transforms into a zombie hot-spot following a virus outbreak.

It remains to be seen if the gameplay has something different to offer as there was nothing significant about it.

Speaking of being different, Fracked looks to bring a fresh taste to the action genre as it combines shooting with physical activities that include skiing and climbing. Let’s see what the action-packed shoot’em comes up with.

Zenith: The Last City provides some stunning visuals with the plot sets on a player embarks on a journey to save, what we can call a universe, from an evil being bent on destruction.

On the other hand, we have “I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar” which is sequel to the 2016 game. The exciting prospect of the game is that the player, who works as an undercover agent can use their telekinetic powers to their advantage. The protagonist shares the same superpowers like those in F.E.A.R and Prototype.

Lastly, there is the horror survival “Song In The Smoke” in which the protagonist has to survive the night full of enemies while capitalising on any opportunity to stay alive.

It seems to be quite similar to the Resident Evil games in which the players have to solve puzzles with the help of different tools for solving the mystery surround the zombie apocalypse.