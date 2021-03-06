Porsche unveils two new electric bicycles

Automobile company Porsche is seeming expanding its electronic projects as it unveiled Friday its variety of electric bicycles.

A Techcrunch report said that the manufacturing of the eBikes is a joint venture of Porsche and Rotwild. The bikes have been assembled by combining Shimano, Magura, and Crankbrothers parts.

The two versions of the bicycles have been named Porsche eBike Sport and Porsche eBike Cross. The Sport version is for cyclists with everyday use, whereas Cross edition caters to riders who prefer rough terrains for their journey.

They are inspired by the company’s previous project named Tuscan.

The electric bicycles will be available for sale at Porsche outlets and bicycle stores.

The Cross edition has been priced at $8,549 whereas the Sport edition will be sold for $10,700.