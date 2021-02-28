Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute

It illegally collected biometric data to identify faces

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute

Photo: AFP

A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the California group and 1.6 million users in the US state of Illinois.

The decision was issued on Friday, according to documents seen by AFP on Sunday.

Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued Facebook in 2015, alleging the social network illegally collected biometric data to identify faces in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law.

At the end of January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $550 million after it failed to get the lawsuit — filed as a class action in 2018 — dismissed.

But in July 2020 the judge in the case, James Donato, ruled that the amount was insufficient.

During the trial, it emerged that Facebook was violating Illinois law by storing biometric data — digital scans of people’s faces, in support of its face-tagging feature — without users’ consent.

In 2019, Facebook proposed that the facial recognition feature be optional only.

According to Donato, the regulation is “a landmark result” and represents a “major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy.”

“It is one the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation,” he commented, noting that plaintiffs will receive at least $345 each in compensation.

Facebook was not immediately available to comment on the decision.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Facebook, US, settlement, privacy dispute
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Indian social media rules could threaten free expression, critics warn
Indian social media rules could threaten free expression, critics warn
Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute
Facebook to pay $650 million settlement over US privacy dispute
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.