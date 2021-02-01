Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan

PTA has notified its regulations for manufacturers

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile devices in Pakistan as the country’s telecom regulator has notified its regulations in this regard.

The Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations, 2021 have already come into effect from January 25. They aim to encourage local production of mobile devices.

As per the regulations, all devices are to be manufactured according to the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector’s technical standards, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said.

Finished or manufactured devices made locally should display the label “Manufactured in Pakistan,” it added.

The PTA will consider all applications on merit for authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan.

Key factors such as technical competence, experience and technical viability of the applicant’s business plan will determine whether authorization is to be granted or not, according to the PTA.

The authorization will be valid for 10 years, the regulator said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mobile phones Pakistan PTA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin fall today, bit coin price, bitcoin fall today reason, crypto fall today, cryptocurrency fall today, bitcoin volatility index, bitcoin volatility over time, bitcoin volatility today, bitcoin volatility problem, most volatile cryptocurrency 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Telegram bot offers phone numbers of 500m Facebook users
Telegram bot offers phone numbers of 500m Facebook users
YouTube introduces Shorts to compete with TikTok
YouTube introduces Shorts to compete with TikTok
Twitter announces new service to combat misinformation
Twitter announces new service to combat misinformation
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.