Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan

Companies can now apply for manufacturing mobile devices in Pakistan as the country’s telecom regulator has notified its regulations in this regard.

The Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations, 2021 have already come into effect from January 25. They aim to encourage local production of mobile devices.

As per the regulations, all devices are to be manufactured according to the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector’s technical standards, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said.

Finished or manufactured devices made locally should display the label “Manufactured in Pakistan,” it added.

The PTA will consider all applications on merit for authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan.

Key factors such as technical competence, experience and technical viability of the applicant’s business plan will determine whether authorization is to be granted or not, according to the PTA.

The authorization will be valid for 10 years, the regulator said.