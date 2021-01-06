WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules

WhatsApp is updating its Terms of Service this year and if you don’t agree with these new rules, you will lose access to the application.

According to screenshots of the updates shared by WaBetaInfo, the new terms are related to the processes of user data on WhatsApp.

“By tapping Agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021,” the update says. “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.”

The application told The Independent that all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8, 2021 if they want to continue using the app.

The changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on the application and interact with users, WhatsApp’s spokesperson said.

The update is available on Google Play Beta Programme.

Another update in the application on cards is the multi-device use which will allow people to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on the main device.

The official release date for the feature has not been announced yet.