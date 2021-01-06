Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules

New terms related to processes of user data

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules

Photo: AFP

Listen
WhatsApp is updating its Terms of Service this year and if you don't agree with these new rules, you will lose access to the application. According to screenshots of the updates shared by WaBetaInfo, the new terms are related to the processes of user data on WhatsApp. "By tapping Agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021," the update says. "After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account." The application told The Independent that all users "must agree" to the new terms by February 8, 2021 if they want to continue using the app. The changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on the application and interact with users, WhatsApp's spokesperson said. The update is available on Google Play Beta Programme. Another update in the application on cards is the multi-device use which will allow people to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on the main device. The official release date for the feature has not been announced yet.
FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp

WhatsApp is updating its Terms of Service this year and if you don’t agree with these new rules, you will lose access to the application.

According to screenshots of the updates shared by WaBetaInfo, the new terms are related to the processes of user data on WhatsApp.

“By tapping Agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021,” the update says. “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.”

The application told The Independent that all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8, 2021 if they want to continue using the app.

The changes are related to the way businesses will be able to operate on the application and interact with users, WhatsApp’s spokesperson said.

The update is available on Google Play Beta Programme.

Another update in the application on cards is the multi-device use which will allow people to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on the main device.

The official release date for the feature has not been announced yet.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
whatsapp update, whatsapp new feature, whatsapp update 2021, whatsapp update new year
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp to stop working on some older phones
WhatsApp to stop working on some older phones
WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules
WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.