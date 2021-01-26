Twitter announces new service to combat misinformation

Twitter has launched its community-based Birdwatch service that helps users identify tweets they believe contain misleading or false information, it announced Monday.

For now, the service is a standalone feature for US users only, but the company hopes to integrate it into its main platform.

“We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable, ” Twitter Product Vice President Keith Coleman wrote on the official blog.

Birdwatch will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis to a small set of users, who will have to use accounts tied to real phone numbers and email addresses. High profile individuals and traditional fact-checkers will not be given any priority.

“Our goal is to build Birdwatch in the open, and have it shaped by the Twitter community,” Coleman said.

Twitter, like Facebook and other major social media platforms, has struggled to combat propaganda and misinformation.

Most recently, the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s office was suspended for violating the platform rules. Earlier, former US president Donald Trump was banned permanently.

In December, misleading posts about Covid-19 vaccines were targeted. The first major campaign to label tweets with wrong information centered on the US Election.

Twitter is now recruiting its community to step up these efforts.