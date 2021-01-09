Outrage over WhatsApp’s new data-sharing policy

It forces users to share their data with Facebook

People in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world took to social media on Saturday to protest the new data-sharing policy announced by WhatsApp.

Under the new policy, WhatsApp will be sharing its user data with Facebook.

The messaging app has been collecting data on subscribers since its inception. Although Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it has always officially stated that the two companies exist independent of each other, particularly in terms of data.

Now that they will be officially sharing the data, neither has stated what it would be used for.

Twitter users objected to the new policy and suggested Signal and Telegram as the alternatives:

This might be a good time to think about WhatsApp alternatives. ✌🏼#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy pic.twitter.com/cGgjc6VsPa — HasSan NaQvi (@hassan_naqvi110) January 8, 2021

If you are not paying for a product then you are the product.

SAY NO TO WHATSAPP!!

Let’s start using signal just like @elonmusk told to! #Deletewhatsapp#WhatsappNewPolicy #WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy — Basit Khan (@__BasitKhan__) January 9, 2021

Data collection website Sensor Tower reports that 500,000 new users have installed the Signal app.

Signal says it is facing technical difficulties because of the sudden surge in volume of new users.