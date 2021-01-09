Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Outrage over WhatsApp’s new data-sharing policy

It forces users to share their data with Facebook

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

People in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world took to social media on Saturday to protest the new data-sharing policy announced by WhatsApp.

Under the new policy, WhatsApp will be sharing its user data with Facebook.

The messaging app has been collecting data on subscribers since its inception. Although Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it has always officially stated that the two companies exist independent of each other, particularly in terms of data.

Now that they will be officially sharing the data, neither has stated what it would be used for.

Twitter users objected to the new policy and suggested Signal and Telegram as the alternatives:

Data collection website Sensor Tower reports that 500,000 new users have installed the Signal app.

Signal says it is facing technical difficulties because of the sudden surge in volume of new users.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
WhatsApp, Facebook, data, data-sharing policy,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules
WhatsApp to block user access for not accepting new rules
Explainer: This is what WhatsApp knows about you
Explainer: This is what WhatsApp knows about you
Outrage over WhatsApp’s new data-sharing policy
Outrage over WhatsApp’s new data-sharing policy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.