Latest Signal beta looks a lot like WhatsApp

Signal has released 5.3.1 beta for Android and new features noticed by the tracker WABetaInfo look very familiar to WhatsApp users. Allowing users to choose from 21 chat wallpapers or to upload a custom wallpaper is the first of these. A dark theme has also been introduced to offer a low-brightness experience.

Signal has experienced a surge of new users since WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy that was badly received among its existing following. It has even been endorsed by Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey. The new messaging platform has experienced such a large influx that it has seen a service outage last week.

The latest beta update allows users to set a custom ‘About’ status, like the feature on WhatsApp, which lets a user set a personalized message for their contacts. Animated stickers appear for the first time, with ‘Day by Day’ being the first official sticker pack.

Signal is also bringing in data-saving features, including a low-data mode for calls and the ability to choose when media files should be automatically downloaded.

The app’s group features have followed WhatsApp in allowing a maximum of eight participants in a group call, up from five. Users can now invite others to a group using a shareable link.