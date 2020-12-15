Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Who was the most-searched person in Pakistan in 2020?

No, it was not the prime minister...

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Who was the most-searched person in Pakistan in 2020?

Pakistan searched the most for the big cricket events in 2020, which will go down in recent history as the most epic fail of a year. As you already know, the number 2 most searched word on Google was the C word (Hint: it is linked to vaccine).

Every year Uncle Google treats us to a snapshot of who we are as Pakistan. He is too miserly to actually give us real-time trending searches (more important countries get the privilege) but we can pull the top 10 by December when it releases the data.

Much to our surprise, and delight, when we explored the No. 4 most-searched keyword, Google Classroom, across Pakistan’s cities, it turned out to be: Wah! This was followed by the kids in Bhangril, just at the edge of Islamabad. The kids in Quetta searched for Google Classroom the least. When Google put together data for Sindh’s cities, it appears that this was enough to rank it at the top region for this keyword search.

Google Trends will also tell you who was the most-searched name in Pakistan in 2020: the award goes to Marvi Sirmed (with no apologies for her name being misspelled by the awam). She was the most-searched name because of that appalling barrage of abuse she suffered at the hands of drama writer Khalil ur Rahman live on Neo News on March 3. By March 6, someone had leaked her email and cell number (which is a crime called doxxing) and she received threats. Related Google searches reveal just how vile some people’s minds were.

Unfortunately, with the other names on the list, the trend was that Pakistanis were searching for leaked celebrity videos and pictures. One major story was the Uzma Khan one, which involved the offspring of a major developer. The daughter and another woman stormed into Uzma Khan’s house and attacked her and her sister. They were manhandled by their security guards. People shared the video on Twitter. Then Uzma held a press conference in which she explained her side.

As expected, the Turks won Pakistanis over with Ertugrul topping the list of most-searched movies and TV shows in 2020.

We are happy to report that folks in Kanju, a village on the banks of the Swat River, (as Google tells us), searched A LOT for Ertugrul.

Off the beaten track, if we did a random search for keyword trends, Pakistan showed up high for “rape” in 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
2020 Google Searches Google Trends
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Reining in the tech giants
Reining in the tech giants
FIA arrests two for creating lewd Twitter hashtags
FIA arrests two for creating lewd Twitter hashtags
Who was the most-searched person in Pakistan in 2020?
Who was the most-searched person in Pakistan in 2020?
Tech companies write to PM Khan over online content rules
Tech companies write to PM Khan over online content rules
Facebook antitrust suits seek to divest Instagram, WhatsApp
Facebook antitrust suits seek to divest Instagram, WhatsApp
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.