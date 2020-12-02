Chinese smartphone maker to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Pakistan, Pakistan Minister for industries and Production Hammad Azhar said Wednesday.

The smartphone company has already purchased the land for its manufacturing plant, Azhar said in a tweet.

He said the deployment of DIRBS (Device Identification Registration and Blocking System) had curbed smuggling of phones in Pakistan. “It was followed up by [the] Mobile Manufacturing Policy.”

On November 28, top VIVO officials had signed an agreement to set up the smartphone manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

The company will initially invest $10 million in Pakistan, according to the agreement.