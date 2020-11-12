Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Google Photos ending unlimited storage from June 2021

Users will pay after reaching 15GB cap

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Google Photos ending unlimited storage from June 2021

Photo: The Verge

You can continue enjoying free unlimited storage on Google Photos only till June 1, 2020 as the company is changing its policy after five years of free service.

After data of more than 15 gigabytes is stored, users will have to pay for extra space. Photos and documents uploaded before June 1st will not count against the 15GB cap.

Google already counts “original quality” photos against the cap, but taking away unlimited backup for high quality photos and video (which are automatically compressed for more efficient storage) takes away its biggest selling points.

However, Google has pointed out that 80% of Google Photos users won’t hit that 15GB cap for at least three years. Alerts will be sent to the users when they begin nearing the cap.

On the other hand, Pixel owners will still be able to upload high-quality (not original) photos for free after June 1 without those images counting against their cap.

It not as good as the Pixel’s original deal of getting unlimited original quality, but could be a small bonus for the few users of Google’s devices.

FaceBook WhatsApp
google
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Google Photos to charge money for unlimited storage in 2021, google photos free service,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Apple developing search engine to compete with Google: report
Apple developing search engine to compete with Google: report
Camon 16 launches in Pakistan unvealing the release of documentary...
Camon 16 launches in Pakistan unvealing the release of documentary featuring Mehwish Hayat
Google Photos ending unlimited storage from June 2021
Google Photos ending unlimited storage from June 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.