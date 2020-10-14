Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

YouTube to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
YouTube to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Photo: AFP

YouTube said Wednesday it would take down content which contradicts expert consensus about Covid-19 vaccines, updating its policies on misinformation about the pandemic.

The move is the latest by online platforms struggling to contain the spread of hoaxes and false information about the coronavirus and treatments.

YouTube, the Google-owned video-sharing service, said it was expanding its medical misinformation policy “to remove claims about Covid-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.”

YouTube said it was acting in anticipation of the release of one or more vaccines, and skepticism among many people about their usefulness.

It said content to be removed would include claims that a vaccine could kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted in people who receive a vaccination.

YouTube said it has removed more than 200,000 videos with “dangerous or misleading” Covid-19 information since February, including unverified claims about transmission or unsubstantiated treatments.

In a related action, Facebook on Tuesday announced a ban on ads that discourage people from getting vaccinated, as part of its efforts to contain misinformation.

The tech giants have regularly been accused of allowing anti-vaccine movements to flourish.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G wireless
Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G wireless
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
Swiping right: Slim pickings for Pakistan's online daters
Swiping right: Slim pickings for Pakistan’s online daters
TikTok rival Triller weighs going public
TikTok rival Triller weighs going public
Pakistan's social media rules approved under new title
Pakistan’s social media rules approved under new title
TikTok ban divides Pakistanis
TikTok ban divides Pakistanis
YouTube to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
YouTube to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.