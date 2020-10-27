Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Technology

You can now go live on Instagram for four hours

Previous time limit was 60 minutes

Posted: Oct 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
You can now go live on Instagram for four hours

Previous time limit was 60 minutes

Streamers are no longer limited to 60-minute broadcasts on Instagram — they can go live for up to four hours.

This extended timeframe will be available to all Instagram users globally, so long as they have no history of IP or policy violations.

On Tuesday, the company announced it has extended the time limit for live streams from 60 minutes to four hours.

Mashable reported that the reason behind the move, Instagram says, is helping creators — yoga instructors, musicians, artists, cooks, and the like — to do longer sessions with their audience without being interrupted every hour. 

Another feature the platform is adding is the option to archive your live broadcasts for as long as 30 days. 

HOME  
 
 
