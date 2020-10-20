Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
WhatsApp to soon let you make desktop calls

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding voice and video calls on its web service, according to WABetaInfo.

Currently, the feature seems to be in its beta stage. However, WABetaInfo tested the feature to see how it is performing.

WhatsApp is also working on to adding another layer of security via biometric scanning support that will help users secure new sessions on the platform on the Web.

The mobile messaging platform has dedicated a team to work on making the entire browser service more secure.

There will likely be a small popup window when you receive a call, allowing you to accept or decline the incoming call. When you make a call from WhatsApp Web, a smaller popup window will appear on the screen with the status of the call.

In addition to making voice or video calls to individual contacts, you will also be able to place group calls from WhatsApp Web.

