Whatsapp Business to start charging users now

Whatsapp Business will now start charging companies for using its chat service, the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The application, which allows small and medium businesses to chat with customers and sell their products directly, has more than 50 million users across the globe. It has now announced the pay-to-message option for businesses.

“We will charge business customers for some of the services we offer, which will help WhatsApp continue building a business of our own while we provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people,” the company said in a blog post.

The app has yet to disclose the pricing details for the business services.