Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Whatsapp Business to start charging users now

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Whatsapp Business to start charging users now

Whatsapp Business will now start charging companies for using its chat service, the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The application, which allows small and medium businesses to chat with customers and sell their products directly, has more than 50 million users across the globe. It has now announced the pay-to-message option for businesses.

“We will charge business customers for some of the services we offer, which will help WhatsApp continue building a business of our own while we provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people,” the company said in a blog post.

The app has yet to disclose the pricing details for the business services.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp business, whatsapp business to charge people
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp to soon let you make desktop calls
WhatsApp to soon let you make desktop calls
PTA decides to unblock TikTok in Pakistan
PTA decides to unblock TikTok in Pakistan
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?
Huawei launches Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ and RS
Huawei launches Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ and RS
Pakistan will start manufacturing disposable syringes, cannulas: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan will start manufacturing disposable syringes, cannulas: Fawad Chaudhry
Whatsapp Business to start charging users now
Whatsapp Business to start charging users now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.