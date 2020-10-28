Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Technology

TAIVOS technology making CAMON 16 ‘The King of Photography’

TAIVOS is a signal processing technology that works with AI algorithms

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
TAIVOS technology making CAMON 16 ‘The King of Photography’

TECNO’s new photography smartphone Camon 16 is around the corner and has created a buzz on social media gaining fame as the King of Photography. This smartphone is a new addition to the Camon series with upgraded features as seen in the leaked videos.

TECNO continuing its legacy of producing outclass smartphones, is coming up with a model that contains professional photography features equipped with TAIVOS technology, the world’s exclusive trademark certification, that is TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution which urges the TECNO Camon 16 camera phone to a new level. TAIVOS is a signal processing technology that works with artificial intelligence algorithms. The maximum frequency can reach 600MHz.

TAIVOS photography technology is the industry-leading camera solution, making Camon 16 the king of ultra-clear photography. The core photography functions of TAIVOS technology includes AI wide-angle selfie dual camera that can take selfies with more than three people, and automatically open wide-angle.

In the dark environment, the most beautiful night portrait selfie mode is bright and clear giving a sharp image. TAIVOS platform has powerful image processing capabilities and supports RAW domain image quality processing. Another feature AI dark skin tone beauty portrait mode of CAMON 16 is more in line with local preferences and keeps the dark skin tone color naturally beautiful.

TAIVOS technology provides professional video shooting effects to its users as well. TAIVOS supports 4K shooting quality processing. In the video mode, the anti-shake function makes the video recording more stable also allowing 960fps slow-motion video mode. Through the front and rear picture recognition, TAIVOS intelligently predicts the movement trajectory of the front and rear pictures, AI increases the picture, and finally realizes 960 frames of output.

TECNO’s Camon 16 has become a hot favorite among the audience due to its released teaser and trailers of leaked features on TECNO’s social media platforms. Fans are anxiously waiting for the launch of Camon 16. TECNO’s Camon 16, embedded with advanced photography features at an affordable price will surely set a benchmark in the tech market and will give a tough fight to its competitors.

