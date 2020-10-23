Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?

Pakistan is all set to launch its first online streaming service, announced Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday.

He called the service a ‘Pakistani version of Netflix’. The technology has been prepared and the ministry has asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline for content moderation.

The service will be launched through a public-private partnership, Chaudhry added.

Netflix, a US-based streaming giant, is currently available in 130 countries. It charges subscription fees from the viewers and allows them to watch a wide variety of shows and movies in different languages.

Estimates say that over 193 million people use the service across the globe, out of which it has 73 million users in the United States.