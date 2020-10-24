Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Huawei launches Mate 40 Pro, Pro+ and RS

Photo: GSM Arena

Technology company Huawei made its Mate 40 series official on Thursday, revealing Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro+, and Porsche Design Mate 40 RS.

The company claims Mate 40 has a better processor than Apple’s iPhone 12. The processor is based on Five Nanometer technology and has billions of transistors, which is 30% more than Apple’s A14 processor.

The phones are powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset and support 5G.

Every model has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which means they can play 90 frames per second. This number is much higher than Apple’s iPhone 12 and Samsung’s S20 series. The high refresh rate makes the screen perform better and increases the battery life.

The Mate 40 Pro comes with a “3D sensor” for face unlock, Pro+ with “super zoom” and “low focus” cameras, and the RS has a thermometer that can measure the surrounding temperatures.

Reportedly, the 8GB + 128GB model costs $1,066. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $1,422. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ (12GB + 256GB) costs $1,350, and the Porsche Design RS with 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at $2,722.

Huawei says the chips that were used in the Mate 40 series were being imported from the United States. But due to trade sanctions imposed on China in September, the company will not be making the Mate 40 smartphones after a while.

The Mate 40 Pro has the following specifications:

Body

·        ‘Space Ring’ camera design

·        162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1mm

·        Weighs 212 grams

·        Mystic Silver

Display

·        6.76-inch flexible OLED panel

·        1344 x 2772 display design

·        Waterfall display design

·        Dual hole-punch cutout

Power

·        8GB ram

·        256GB storage

·        Kirin 9000 chipset (5G and 5nm process)

·        4,400mAh battery

·        50W wireless charging

Camera

·        50MP RYYB1/1.28-inch sensor primary camera

·        12MP 5x zoom camera

·        20MP ultra wide camera

·        4K video camera

·        Dual selfie camera

