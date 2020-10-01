Facebook’s new update ties up Instagram and Messenger in Pakistan

Facebook has introduced a new messaging update that ties up Instagram and Messenger in Pakistan. Users will have an upgrade to Messenger and experience a cross-app communication between two people at a time.

People already using Messenger, as well as new joiners will automatically get the new messaging experience.

This upgrade was rolled out in August, with the testing beginning from Algeria, Argentina, Chile and Malaysia. It is now available across Canada, Pakistan, Peru and Taiwan. The feature is currently being tested and feedback gathered from users to further improve the overall messaging experience. Simultaneously, the company is developing enhanced privacy controls and safety measures.

“No matter which app you use, we want to ensure that messaging is fast, reliable, and fun. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce a richer messaging experience for Messenger and Instagram, powered by Messenger,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

“With this update, you can connect with your contacts across Instagram and Messenger, all without downloading a new app.”

Private messaging is one of the fastest growing forms of online communication, with more than 100 billion messages sent on Facebook’s services every day, according to the company.

Everyone on Instagram and Messenger will be discoverable across apps even if they do not upgrade. Messenger will be undergoing a brand refresh through a new logo at the same time.

“We believe that messaging should be about people, not networks. People are often communicating with the same people across multiple apps and sharing content cross-platform,” the spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to help people feel connected and present, even if they can’t be together, and we know that private conversations are a big way that people share and connect on our apps.”

This update includes more than 10 new features to make user conversations more fun, such as Watch Together where people can share a trending post or catch up on their favorite TV show.

It includes Selfie Stickers, a unique hybrid of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies, and Vanish Mode, where messages automatically disappear after they’re seen. Users will also have more control over who can message them directly, and who can’t message them at all.

On Instagram, users will now have proactive safety notifications to help them spot suspicious activities. It’ll also help them block or ignore someone when something doesn’t feel right.