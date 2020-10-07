Apple to reveal iPhone 12 on October 13

Apple will be announcing the lineup of its new iPhones on October 13.

It posted the news on its website with a poster featuring the words “Hi, Speed”. It also had a surprise AR event for it.

Apple usually launches its phones in September but it was delayed likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did, however, reveal some Apple Watches and iPads during a mid-September event.

The October 13 event will be streamed online on apple.com at 10am PDT Tuesday (10pm Pakistan time).

So what do we know about the new iPhone 12?

The Verge reported earlier that is expected to have a new design with squared-off edges and support 5G networks.

Apple iPhone 12 mini — 5.4-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 — 6.1-inch screen (the same as the iPhone 11)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro — 6.1-inch screen (but with presumably higher specs)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max — 6.7-inch model (larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max)

If there is any truth to the 6.7-inch sized phone, it would be Apple’s largest iPhone ever.

Macrumours.com believes pre-orders for the phones will begin October 16 and it will be launched on October 23.

Apple is also expected to announce new over-ear headphones during the event, according to CNET, driving some people to wonder whether the circles have to do with audio sounds. It removed competing headphones from its stores ahead of the event.