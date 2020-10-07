Apple to reveal iPhone 12 on October 13

Apple will be announcing the lineup of its new iPhones on October 13.
It posted the news on its website with a poster featuring the words “Hi, Speed”. It also had a surprise AR event for it.
#AppleEvent AR 👉 https://t.co/YeMtNBDMwg pic.twitter.com/W6ZyCQNhwX— Ben Geskin 📸📱⌚️ (@BenGeskin) October 6, 2020
Apple usually launches its phones in September but it was delayed likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did, however, reveal some Apple Watches and iPads during a mid-September event.
The October 13 event will be streamed online on apple.com at 10am PDT Tuesday (10pm Pakistan time).
The Verge reported earlier that is expected to have a new design with squared-off edges and support 5G networks.
If there is any truth to the 6.7-inch sized phone, it would be Apple’s largest iPhone ever.
Macrumours.com believes pre-orders for the phones will begin October 16 and it will be launched on October 23.
Apple is also expected to announce new over-ear headphones during the event, according to CNET, driving some people to wonder whether the circles have to do with audio sounds. It removed competing headphones from its stores ahead of the event.