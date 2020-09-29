WhatsApp update lets you delete images, videos on others’ phones

A new WhatsApp update will enable users to delete images, videos or gifs on someone else’s phone after sending them, The Independent reported Tuesday.

The Expiring Media feature, first spotted by the website WaBetaInfo, causes media to disappear after being viewed within a chat.

In order to enable the feature, the sender needs to select a “view once” button when sending an image, video or gif.

When it appears on the recipient’s phone, it is visible only as long as they are in the chat.

When they opt to leave the chat, a message appears that states: This media will disappear once you leave this chat.

“View once photo expired,” says a pop-up bubble when they return to the chat.

The feature is still under development as part of the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.2011 version of the messaging app.

It is not yet clear when the new feature will be made available for all users.