Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp update lets you delete images, videos on others’ phones

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
WhatsApp update lets you delete images, videos on others’ phones

Photo: FILE

A new WhatsApp update will enable users to delete images, videos or gifs on someone else’s phone after sending them, The Independent reported Tuesday.

The Expiring Media feature, first spotted by the website WaBetaInfo, causes media to disappear after being viewed within a chat.

In order to enable the feature, the sender needs to select a “view once” button when sending an image, video or gif.

When it appears on the recipient’s phone, it is visible only as long as they are in the chat.

When they opt to leave the chat, a message appears that states: This media will disappear once you leave this chat.

“View once photo expired,” says a pop-up bubble when they return to the chat.

The feature is still under development as part of the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.2011 version of the messaging app.

It is not yet clear when the new feature will be made available for all users.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
WhatsApp, new feature, delete, media,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now see coronavirus hotspots on Google Maps
You can now see coronavirus hotspots on Google Maps
WhatsApp update lets you delete images, videos on others' phones
WhatsApp update lets you delete images, videos on others’ phones
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.