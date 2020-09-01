PTA bans dating apps because of ‘negative effects’

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked five dating and live streaming apps, including Tinder and Tagged, over their “negative effects” and “immoral content”.

The other apps that have been blocked by the PTA are Skout, Grindr and SayHi, according to a press release.

“Keeping in view the negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through the about application, PTA issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan,” said a press release issued by the PTA.

It added that the management of the companies didn’t respond to the notices within the stipulated time so the authority has issued orders to block the apps.

The telecom regulator, however, said that it could reconsider its decision of the management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws.

Blocking and unblocking

Pakistan telecom regulator has been actively monitory the social media platforms in the country and making efforts to moderate the content that it deems “immoral” or “obscene”.

In July, the PTA banned Bigo citing complaints from people regarding “immoral, obscene and vulgar” on it. It, however, unblocked the website after a week after a meeting between PTA officials and Bigo’s Vice President Jhon Zhang.

TikTok was issued a similar notice in July. The video sharing app was given a final warning to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

PUBG, the online game, was temporarily blocked by the telecom regulator on July 1. It was blocked because, the PTA said, it received complaints against the game saying it is addictive and waste of time.

The ban of PUBG was lifted on July 30 a week after the Islamabad High Court ordered the authorities to remove the ban.