Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked, likely to have 4600mAh battery pack

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: IndiaToday

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has been spotted in a leak, revealing key features of the phone only weeks after the company released its Galaxy Note 20 series.

According to India Today, the phone’s battery capacity is likely to be 4,660 mAh while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The leak has hinted that its chip set will likely be better than Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 875 chip set.

The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be be 17 times bigger than that of Galaxy S20. The device is also said to come with support of 60W fast charging.

