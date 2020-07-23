Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Tania Aidrus and Fawad Chaudhry against banning YouTube in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tania Aidrus and Fawad Chaudhry against banning YouTube in Pakistan

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry have come out against banning YouTube.

While hearing a bail petition filed by Shaukat Ali, a man accused of a sectarian-based crime, the Supreme Court took notice of social media and YouTube being used as a medium to spread objectionable content.

“Have the PTA or FIA seen what is going on on YouTube?” They don’t even spare our families on YouTube or social media, said Justice Qazi Amin. Some sit and act like our uncles on YouTube, he said, adding that judges are being humiliated.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Aidrus said our focus should be on curating quality content through policy framing and dialogue, not on banning the platform completely.

In September 2012, Pakistan banned access to YouTube till 2016 after an anti-Islam film was uploaded on the site, sparking violent protests across the country.

Aidrus said Pakistani content creators suffered a lot during these years and banning it again only when Pakistani YouTubers were beginning to create an ecosystem will deprive many people of employment.

Similarly, Chaudhry remarked that courts and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority should stop “moral policing”.

He added that it will only hurt Pakistan’s tech industry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tania Aidrus, Fawad Chaudhry against banning YouTube. Digital Pakistan, pakistan science minister, Supreme Court on youtube, youtube ban, PTA,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PTA isn't under IT ministry: Haque on Chaudhry's PUBG comments
PTA isn’t under IT ministry: Haque on Chaudhry’s PUBG comments
Bill Gates, Elon Musk's Twitter accounts hacked by bitcoin scammers
Bill Gates, Elon Musk’s Twitter accounts hacked by bitcoin scammers
Tania Aidrus and Fawad Chaudhry against banning YouTube in Pakistan
Tania Aidrus and Fawad Chaudhry against banning YouTube in Pakistan
China sends probe to Mars
China sends probe to Mars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.