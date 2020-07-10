PUBG temporary ban stays as PTA still indecisive

The fate of the online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) hangs in the balance as the Pakistan Telecommunication failed on Thursday to come up with a final decision on its ban.

A temporary ban was imposed on the battle royale game on July 1. The authority said it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The authority held a meeting with people who have challenged the ban in high courts, PUBG counsellors, and civil society members. It, however, decided that it needs more time to make a decision on extending the ban on removing it.

It has asked people who want the ban removed to send emails on their reservations by July 10. People who want to share their opinion on the matter with the PTA have been encouraged to provide feedback on consultation-pubg@pta.gov.pk.

The decision will be made in a few days, confirmed the authority’s chairperson.

Petitions were filed against the ban in the Sindh High Court and the Islamabad High Court. On July 6, the Islamabad High Court sent the petition against the suspension of online game PUBG to the PTA.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.